Letters

What Stellies student did shows how he was raised

By Reader Letter - 19 May 2022 - 10:43
A screenshot from the video of Theuns du Toit urinating on a black student's desk and belongings.
Image: screenshot

I never like to concern myself with matters of racism because it is an age-old problem that started when God created mankind and decided to have people of different colours and languages.

According to the Bible, the Israelites are a God's chosen nation and if you think of the long ongoing conflict between the Israelites and Palestinians dating back to the twentieth century, you realise that while God might just had wanted to make the whole phenomenon of creation more interesting, with lots of diversity, humans have erroneously attributed their own meaning to this diversity, assigning elements of unintended supremacy of one race over another, which was not God's plan.

So, history has shown that this is one problem almost impossible to solve, which is the main reason I believe it is not worth spending my whole life worrying about. But, the Stellenbosch university student, how did he even pass his matric with such low intellectual capacity?

How could he think he could get away with this, what kind of upbringing produces such a monster? What kind of a society is this, that can be preoccupied with practising values that are self-destructive, self-defeating and have no future?

Wake up SA and learn to live together. None of us chose to be who we are, but we can learn to appreciate each other; work for the prosperity of this country together as a united nation. I am proud in my own skin and I will contribute whatever I can and I ask you, whoever you are to do the same for the good of our nation.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

