Stellenbosch racist incident an insult to Africans

What a student from Stellenbosch University has done is not only an insult to the fellow student who is a victim, but an insult to all Africans since we are cherishing the spirit of ubuntu this month. Such a behaviour should be harshly discouraged with no mercy whatsoever.

Bullying is another thing, but urinating on someone's belongings is objectifying a human being to trash. This is done, not by a child in primary school, not by a student in secondary school, but by a full-grown man at university.

His face should be revealed and he should apologise on national TV to all South Africans so that whoever thinks of committing such an obnoxious crime thinks twice. There is no way we will win the battle against such degrading criminal acts if the perpetrators' dignity gets protected more than that of a victim.

We are Africans, we have ubuntu; whoever thinks they don't fit to that description is allowed to excuse us in peace.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa