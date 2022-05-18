SAHRC to investigate Stellenbosch University urination incident amid growing calls for student’s expulsion

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it will investigate Theuns du Toit for violating a fellow student’s rights when he urinated on his belongings, as more than 85,000 people have called for his expulsion from Stellenbosch University.

On Tuesday the SAHRC’s Andre Gaum told Newsroom Afrika the commission had received two complaints against the law student at its Western Cape office.

“The commission decided to investigate the matter as on the face of it, or prima facie, it appears the violation of the affected student’s rights have taken place. If these allegations are true, this was an atrocious and despicable incident.

“The facts needs to be determined by the commission first, and we call on everyone to wait for the commission to conclude its investigation so we can establish exactly what the facts are,” he said.

Gaum said the commission was attempting to contact the victim, Babalo Ndwayana.

He said the commission’s investigation would include assessing the video footage of the incident, the source of the video and testimony from Ndwayana and Du Toit.

Du Toit is accused of entering Ndwayana’s room at the Huis Marais residence and urinating on his books, laptop and desk in the early hours of Sunday morning. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.

Ndwayana can be heard asking the other student who had barged into his room: “Why are you peeing by my room?”

The perpetrator says “huh”, and the shocked victim repeats the question. Still urinating, the white student replies: “I’m waiting for someone.”

When the black student inquires further, the white student responds by referring to him as “boy”. Du Toit reportedly said it is what they do to black boys.