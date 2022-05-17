Victim of Stellenbosch University urine incident lays criminal charges

The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on Tuesday.

First-year student Babalo Ndwayana arrived at Stellenbosch police station to open a criminal case two days after videoing the incident, which happened at the university's Huis Marais residence.

Outside the police station Ndwayana, an agriculture student, said he was exhausted after intense media attention.