News

Victim of Stellenbosch University urine incident lays criminal charges

By Staff Reporter - 17 May 2022 - 16:00
Stellenbosch University first-year student Babalo Ndwayana arrives at the Western Cape town's police station to lay charges on May 17 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on Tuesday.

First-year student Babalo Ndwayana arrived at Stellenbosch police station to open a criminal case two days after videoing the incident, which happened at the university's Huis Marais residence.

Outside the police station Ndwayana, an agriculture student, said he was exhausted after intense media attention.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the charge: “A 20-year-old complainant opened cases of housebreaking unknown, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria at about 2.30pm today at Stellenbosch police station for investigation. Investigations continue. No arrest as yet.”

The university has suspended first-year student Theuns du Toit over Sunday's incident, and launched an investigation.

The SA Human Rights Commission said it will investigate, and on Tuesday the university's student representative council called for Du Toit to be expelled.

