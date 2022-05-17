Victim of Stellenbosch University urine incident lays criminal charges
The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on Tuesday.
First-year student Babalo Ndwayana arrived at Stellenbosch police station to open a criminal case two days after videoing the incident, which happened at the university's Huis Marais residence.
Outside the police station Ndwayana, an agriculture student, said he was exhausted after intense media attention.
We are here outside Stellenbosch SAPS where student Babalo Ndwayana arrived a few minutes ago. #StellenboschUniversity #Stellenbosch @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/yT8FtIjkiR— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) May 17, 2022
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the charge: “A 20-year-old complainant opened cases of housebreaking unknown, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria at about 2.30pm today at Stellenbosch police station for investigation. Investigations continue. No arrest as yet.”
The university has suspended first-year student Theuns du Toit over Sunday's incident, and launched an investigation.
The SA Human Rights Commission said it will investigate, and on Tuesday the university's student representative council called for Du Toit to be expelled.
TimesLIVE
The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on May 17. Babalo Ndwayana told journalists he is traumatised by the incident and wants to go home. #Stellenbosch #StellenboschUniversity #Babalo Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.