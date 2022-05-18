Stellenbosch incident a test of SA's stance on racism: Western Cape ANC

The racist incident at a Stellenbosch University residence is a test of the country’s commitment to ending racism, according to the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore.

Speaking in Stellenbosch on Wednesday afternoon before a meeting with victim Babalo Ndwayana and his family, Dugmore said the incident should serve as a “firm line in the sand” to mark an end to racism.

“This barbaric racist attack is not only a tragedy, it is actually a time where our country has to draw a firm line in the sand to say racism will not be tolerated and there have to be consequences.”

Earlier, the ANC leader met the university’s deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching Prof Deresh Ramjugernath to discuss the incident in which first-year agriculture student Theuns du Toit urinated on the desk and laptop of Ndwayana in the Huis Marais residence