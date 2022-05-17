Stellenbosch University is probing another racist incident
Stellenbosch University on Tuesday said it was probing yet another racial incident which occurred recently at the institution.
In a statement, the university said: “An investigation is also under way into an alleged incident that occurred at the law dance on Thursday 12 May when racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student.
“University authorities are in discussion with individuals, attendees of the dance, faculty leadership and student representatives to ascertain the facts at hand as well as more information about the formal complaint by the affected student.”
It said authorities had met the affected student and she had been helped in the process of reporting the matter to the university’s equality unit.
The institution said the law faculty will ensure that she has access to the necessary counselling services.
Stellenbosch this week experienced a widely publicised allegedly racist incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday.
This after a video of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings went viral.
In the video, first-year student Babalo Ndwayana can be heard asking Theuns du Toit why he was urinating on his desk, laptop and books.
The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the university's Huis Marais residence Ndwayana shared with Du Toit’s friend.
The video has sparked outrage, with many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, calling for Du Toit to be expelled.
Ndwayana laid criminal charges against du Toit on Tuesday,
“In dealing with the incident that occurred in Huis Marais on early Sunday morning, decisive disciplinary action has already been taken on Monday including the suspension of the alleged perpetrator,” the university said.
It said in line with the law and governance of the university, further investigation is under way towards a swift and final outcome in the matter.
“Permanent expulsion and/or criminal charges are definitely not excluded from the possible available outcomes based on the investigation’s findings. SU is committed to supporting the victim of the incident with equipment and counselling to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.”
The institution said it strongly condemned any destructive or discriminatory behaviour that infringes the rights of any student or member of the community of the university.
“Racism or prejudice in any form has no place at SU and if it occurs, it will be dealt with to the full extent of the applicable laws and regulations as a matter of principle.”
