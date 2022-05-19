Bucs no longer the same despite reaching final

With Orlando Pirates playing the game of their lives this coming Friday in Nigeria against the Moroccan opponents, RSB Berkane, it's high time their technical team led by coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids think smart about outplaying this powerhouse.

Admittedly, by their own standards, the Mighty Bucs have been a shadow of their former selves, not only this season but for a couple of seasons now. And this is due to chairman Irvin Khoza's failure to attend the club's important games, let alone cup finals.

Pirates are no minnows, and that should be drummed into their ears. Screamer Tshabalala was once seen giving instructions to captain Happy Jele to relay to the coach about what to do next. It's such interference that we as die-hard supporters, can't tolerate.

Ncikazi and Davids should stop playing the aged and erratic Jele. He has completed his football circle and needs to retire gracefully while he is still liked by The Ghost.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State