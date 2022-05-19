Massachusetts identifies first 2022 US case of monkey pox infection

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkey pox virus infection in a man who had recently travelled to Canada.

The state agency said it was working with the US centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and relevant local boards of health to carry out contact tracing, adding that “the case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalised and in good condition.”

Monkey pox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. It was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.

Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.