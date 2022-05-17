×

Letters

SA sold out Ukraine

By Reader Letter - 17 May 2022 - 10:39
Local residents walk past a destroyed building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 12 2022. Given our history, we are standing out like a sore thumb among the nations regarded as democracies on Ukraine, the writer says.
Image: /ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

SA obtained its freedom and democracy with the support of the family of nations across the globe, including Western democracies. Today, a mere three decades later, our government chooses to remain neutral while the freedom and democracy of a sovereign member of the family of nations are brutally trampled on by a UN member country.

I have no doubt what the reaction of Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison because of his Struggle to obtain freedom and democracy for his people, would have been. He surely would have taken a strong position on this invasion.

As a South African  diplomat, I personally conveyed his strong condemnation of the atrocities and war crimes in Yugoslavia to President Slobodan Milosevic. The DA, as official opposition, did take a strong position and deserves applause.

Their leader's visit to Ukraine has been criticised by many as opportunistic. However, I prefer that kind of opportunism above the opportunistic efforts to please Vladmir Putin, who is strongly criticised by his own people. He was SA's face in Ukraine at a very important moment.

The community of nations took note of our government's unwillingness to strongly condemn the invasion and to demand the immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of its troops. Given our history, we are standing out like a sore thumb among the nations regarded as democracies.

This has been a foot fault by our government that will not go down well in history.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

