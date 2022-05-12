ANC will pay for letting down SA

SA under the ANC government is one of the most brutal, murderous countries in the world. It's also one of the most unequal societies in the world.

The rate of unemployment has reached a scandalous proportion and all this is not by accident but man-made. Poor South Africans hate corruption and the greed and the sanctimonious politicians and liars who deceive the masses to whom they're responsible, abusing the powers given to them, lining up their pockets and those of their families.

Old habits die hard and old looters die harder. President Cyril Ramaphosa has become a full-time professional pathological liar who has appointed hypocrites and incompetents and encourages yet more hypocrisy and incompetence. His cronies are invariably unprincipled looters, devoid of morals.

The president is unable to sort out the wheat from the chaff. Our country needs the law and order it craves. Police are corrupt, inefficient and ill-disciplined. Foreigners violate the law and our constitution with total impunity knowing the president will defend them by calling our actions immoral, racist and criminal.

Some politicians in the ANC are afraid to expose the rot because they don't want to be jettisoned. They too are complicit because if you lie down with a dog, you get up with fleas. These politicians eat, drink and live in a comfort zone. They boastfully and indirectly use the name of God in profanity by stating that ANC will rule until Jesus comes. What a cockamamie statement.

The erstwhile apartheid regime was in hot water when it handed over the reins to blacks because of its satanic misrule. The ANC will instead be in boiling water when the time comes. Its comeuppance will be too ghastly to contemplate. We shall see.

Richard Maroleng, Soshanguve, Tshwane