×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

ANC will pay for letting down SA

By Reader Letter - 12 May 2022 - 10:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa has become a full-time professional pathological liar, the writer says.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has become a full-time professional pathological liar, the writer says.
Image: Reuters

SA under the ANC government is one of the most brutal, murderous countries in the world. It's also one of the most unequal societies in the world.

The rate of unemployment has reached a scandalous proportion and all this is not by accident but man-made. Poor South Africans hate corruption and the greed and the sanctimonious politicians and liars who deceive the masses to whom they're responsible, abusing the powers given to them, lining up their pockets and those of their families.

Old habits die hard and old looters die harder. President Cyril Ramaphosa has become a full-time professional pathological liar who has appointed hypocrites and incompetents and encourages yet more hypocrisy and incompetence. His cronies are invariably unprincipled looters, devoid of morals.

The president is unable to sort out the wheat from the chaff. Our country needs the law and order it craves. Police are corrupt, inefficient and ill-disciplined. Foreigners violate the law and our constitution with total impunity knowing the president will defend them by calling our actions immoral, racist and criminal.

Some politicians in the ANC are afraid to expose the rot because they don't want to be jettisoned. They too are complicit because if you lie down with a dog, you get up with fleas. These politicians eat, drink and live in a comfort zone. They boastfully and indirectly use the name of God in profanity by stating that ANC will rule until Jesus comes. What a cockamamie statement.

The erstwhile apartheid regime was in hot water when it handed over the reins to blacks because of its satanic misrule. The ANC will instead be in boiling water when the time comes. Its comeuppance will be too ghastly to contemplate. We shall see.

Richard Maroleng, Soshanguve, Tshwane

ANC not the force to lead SA

In his political report to the ANC elective conference at the weekend, Eastern Cape leader Oscar Mabuyane correctly characterised the party as one ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Parliament proceeds with inquiry into public protector Mkhwebane

The embattled Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to appear before parliament in July.
News
16 hours ago

Human settlements 'war room' to monitor spending of R33bn budget

Human settlements minister Mamoloko Kubayi on Tuesday announced that the department had established a 'war room' to speed up its service delivery ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...