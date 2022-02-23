ANC is elected to solve SA's problems not the party's conflicts

There are very real issues affecting the nation which need capable public servants to serve its citizens

It does seem that many members of our society in the media and others who write on social media and phone talk-show radios are incapable of seeing the world outside the ANC. As a result, discussions about the ANC's woes appear to these writers and callers to be discussions of SA society’s problems.



The ANC is not SA society. The ANC is a political party — a group of like-minded people who have organised themselves into an entity that can present itself to citizens and contest elections for a mandate to run the affairs of the country, nothing more nothing less...