Afrinurse launches inaugural campaign to document nurses' stories

Magazine to uplift morale within the profession

Afrinurse, a benefits and resources platform that supports nurses, is launching its inaugural campaign #MyNurseHero, where they will be collecting the top 100 nurses' stories to compile its first ever nurses magazine, called the Forbes of Nursing in Africa.



Documenting these 100 stories, according to the co-founder of the campaign Sylvester Msuthwana, aims to uplifting the morale within the nursing industry, while also celebrating the remarkable, untold stories of these healthcare professionals who sometimes go unnoticed. ..