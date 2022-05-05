×

Letters

Nightmare ride for new car buyers on our roads

By READER LETTER - 05 May 2022 - 08:12
Motorists along the stretch of road between Florodale Nursary and Gonubie have to negotiate large potholes.
Image: Alan Eason

New motor vehicle sales are in for a rough ride. The diabolical state of the roads should be sounding alarm bells for any prospective buyer.

Low-profile tyres, coupled to high-powered engines, spell disaster, as crumbling road surfaces and almighty potholes herald damage and often catastrophic results for road users.

Road managers throughout the country have been paralysed, without funds and a macro plan of action to repair all roads.

Travelling at night is like running a gauntlet; poor lighting does not help matters either.

A pertinent question is why should anyone in this country be purchasing new vehicles as they will end prematurely on a heap of trashed metal?

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

