South Africa

Intercape drivers speak after horror attacks

The company has recorded more than 150 similar incidents in the past 13 months and has now hired a private security company

03 May 2022 - 08:23
Mpho Koka Journalist

It was their courage to drive on and not stop their vehicles that saved the lives of two Intercape bus drivers and their passengers when unknown gunmen shot at them on the same night along the M2.

The two incidents occurred about five minutes apart in Johannesburg on Friday night. The incidents follow the death of another driver in Cape Town on Thursday...

