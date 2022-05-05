×

Columnists

Cele should be proactive, not reactive

By Sowetan - 05 May 2022 - 08:03

Hillary Gardee, Nosicelo Mtebeni, Uyinene Mrwetyana, Tshegofatso Pule and Ndivhuwo Munyai are just some of the faces and victims of a toxic violent scourge that continues to put this country to shame.

The brutal murder of Gardee, 28, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee, has sadly reminded us of how things have not changed for women and children in SA. The death toll just keeps rising...

