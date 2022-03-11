Eskom thrives on tormenting people

Eskom is a company used by the devil as his tormenting machine. Just like its owner the devil, it thrives on tormenting people, especially the poor.

The thieves who looted Eskom live in comfort, even their chicken runs are lit 24/7 while innocent and poor people suffer in darkness. The thieves are left to live in comfort because they are ruled by the same satanic spirit as Eskom.

Those who believe that Eskom is a company of saints must explain this: how can they increase tariffs while we are not even receiving the very service we are paying for?

Is stage 4 load-shedding proof of their holiness? South Africans, Eskom's obnoxious tariff hike says it all! They are doing their master's bidding, tormenting us with endless darkness!

Bushy Green, Kagiso