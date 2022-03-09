DA slams Ramaphosa: ‘His new dawn has become the worst load-shedding period’

The DA has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa over the extension of Eskom’s power cuts, saying his “new dawn” has become the worst load-shedding period on record.

The power utility announced it will escalate its rolling power cuts from stage 2 to stage 4 from 9am on Wednesday after more generating units broke down.

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Friday.

“It is with a great deal of disappointment that Eskom has to inform the public that further failures overnight of generation units has necessitated the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding starting at 9am,” said Eskom.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said after promising to address the country’s crippling electricity challenges when he came to power, Ramaphosa ironically holds the dubious honour of having presided over the worst load-shedding period since 2018.