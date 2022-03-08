South Africa

Power cuts until Saturday, as Eskom battles to repair units

By TimesLIVE - 08 March 2022 - 12:38
The coal-fired Medupi power station in Limpopo. Eskom announced load-shedding will be in place at least until Saturday morning. Stock photo.
The coal-fired Medupi power station in Limpopo. Eskom announced load-shedding will be in place at least until Saturday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

This is due to the unreliability of the generation system and to prevent a higher stage of load-shedding, Eskom told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The latest round of enforced power cuts began at 5pm on Monday.

“Since yesterday evening, Eskom teams have retuned four generation units to service. Two other units were, however, taken offline for repairs. A further two units are expected to return to service today, while an additional four units are expected to return to service by the weekend,” the electricity utility said.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding is back: Eskom announces stage 2 cuts from 9pm

Stage 2 rotational power cuts will be in place from 9pm on Monday night, embattled power utility Eskom said.
News
21 hours ago

Cape Town’s 300MW solar power plan will be litmus test: mayor Hill-Lewis

The City of Cape Town is the first municipality to open its doors to independent power providers.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?