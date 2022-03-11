Isibaya actor Thembi Nyandeni back on screen after 10-month hiatus
Seasoned Thespian lands new role in Uzalo
TV and stage actor Thembi Nyandeni returns to acting after almost a year from the limelight.
Nyandeni, who portrayed the role of Mkabayi Zungu in Isibaya, went on hermit mode when the show ended in April last year. Before taking the 10-month break, Nyandeni was shooting Isibaya without taking a significant rest for eight years. For portraying the role of Mkabayi, she won outstanding lead actress in the Royalty Soapie Awards in 2014...
