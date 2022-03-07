Load-shedding is back: Eskom announces stage 2 cuts from 9pm

Stage 2 rotational power cuts will be in place from 9pm on Monday night, embattled power utility Eskom said.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that this was due to “multiple generating unit failures in the past 24 hours”.

The load-shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday.

“This will be repeated same time on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday.

“This load-shedding is required for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend. [Additional] Load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns,” a statement read.

Eskom said that, since Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei powerstations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down.

“This, in addition to other units that had tripped at the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on,” Mantshantha said.

Total breakdowns amounted to 14,508MW while planned maintenance was 6,307MW of capacity.

“While we expect some generation units to return to service over the next 24 hours, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE