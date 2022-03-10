South Africa

Eskom to shift load-shedding to stage 3 and stage 2 for the weekend

By TIMESLIVE - 10 March 2022 - 14:54
Load-shedding will contunue during the weekend. File photo.
Image: Antonio Mucahve

Eskom is reducing load-shedding to stage 3 from 9pm on Thursday, saying it has regained  some generating capacity.

Stage 3 will run until 5am on Friday and thereafter stage 2 will continue through the weekend until 5am on Monday.

"The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of load-shedding," said the power utility.

"A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period. Two other units are expected to return to service today [Thursday] while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon."

Total breakdowns amount to 13,942MW while planned maintenance is 7,136MW of capacity.

