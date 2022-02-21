Letters

New coalitions’ cut-offs are fair

By READER LETTER - 21 February 2022 - 09:53
The Tshwane metro has switched off services to Prasa headquarters for a debt owed to the city. The city said the amount owed is a consolidation of all properties owned by Prasa.
The Tshwane metro has switched off services to Prasa headquarters for a debt owed to the city. The city said the amount owed is a consolidation of all properties owned by Prasa.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

At last we see some light at the end of the tunnel, and not only that, but some fairness too. Strange that it took the new Tshwane and City of Joburg City Councils less than a month to figure out what to do to turn around the culture of nonpayment for municipal services. More interesting is the fact that the new measures are indiscriminately applied to all defaulters, regardless of who they are.

Government departments owing thousands, millions and sometimes billions, the same goes with well established, highly respected businesses, all getting away with bankrupting municipalities for years and yet struggling individuals like me, owed by the same government money for the past 24 years, owing a measly R23,000, had my water supply disconnected for more than five months until today and yet I have been on pre-paid electricity since 2017, which means whatever I owe is for the other services. That means previously, only easy victims were targeted for disconnection.

Hats off to the coalition government; we will now have good reason to expect better service delivery as their starting point has been to improve the means by which service delivery can be accomplished: no money; no services, and that is now being turned around.

Congratulations, keep up the good work.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Sheraton, Prasa switched back on as debt collection blitz jolts Tshwane

The Sheraton hotel and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were reconnected to municipal services on Thursday after reaching a settlement ...
News
3 days ago

Tshwane raises R300m through aggressive campaign

The City of Tshwane has now raised R300m through its aggressive campaign to disconnect non-paying customers which is being led by city manager ...
News
5 days ago

Gautrain threatens to drag Tshwane to court over disconnected power, water supplies

Luxury commuter rail system Gautrain has threatened court action against City of Tshwane after the municipality disconnected water and electricity ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime