New coalitions’ cut-offs are fair

At last we see some light at the end of the tunnel, and not only that, but some fairness too. Strange that it took the new Tshwane and City of Joburg City Councils less than a month to figure out what to do to turn around the culture of nonpayment for municipal services. More interesting is the fact that the new measures are indiscriminately applied to all defaulters, regardless of who they are.

Government departments owing thousands, millions and sometimes billions, the same goes with well established, highly respected businesses, all getting away with bankrupting municipalities for years and yet struggling individuals like me, owed by the same government money for the past 24 years, owing a measly R23,000, had my water supply disconnected for more than five months until today and yet I have been on pre-paid electricity since 2017, which means whatever I owe is for the other services. That means previously, only easy victims were targeted for disconnection.

Hats off to the coalition government; we will now have good reason to expect better service delivery as their starting point has been to improve the means by which service delivery can be accomplished: no money; no services, and that is now being turned around.

Congratulations, keep up the good work.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand