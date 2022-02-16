Municipal revenue, debts need strategic intervention

In all South African municipalities, revenue and debt management need a strategic and systematic intervention, not unsustainable political stunts.



Since last week, social media platforms have been abuzz following a campaign by the City of Tshwane to disconnect the lights and water services of prominent institutions, including government departments, that owe them municipal rates. Beyond this highly publicised drama that we witnessed spreading out on social media and news outlets, it remains clear and convincing that our municipalities' challenges need a more nuanced discussion embedded in solution-orientated attitudes...