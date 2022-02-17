We must never beg for equal rights

Truth be told, the current administration continues to disappoint us as a nation with special reference to racism.

We might to a certain extent blame old white citizens who are not interested to engage with their children at home that racism is a crime against humanity. But the bulk must be directed at the government to really root out this unfortunate behavioural deviation.

I challenge the department of education to do what is required of it. Don't negotiate for a black child to be treated as a human being as if it's a favour which must be granted by a white child.

The problem is that we allow a white community to explain that it is not their intention and failing to own up to their transgressions. How many times must Panyaza Lesufi become a priest and preach to the racists? The MEC for education is not employed nor has been deployed to beg white people to treat blacks as equals.

What the government must do is:

operationalise that all languages must be equal;

streamline education in the townships; rural and urban the same;

have white educators teaching in townships as well;

make it compulsory that at least in all schools one African language is taught; and

encourage black educators that their own children must not undermine township schools.

The frustration here is that we as blacks do not send our kids to township schools, and the question is why?

Is there something wrong in our schools? This trend has made the situation worse in that it advances the white community to forever treat us as secondary citizens even in this democracy.

Let us amend the constitution regarding the current education system. We are really tired of being treated as though we did not understand the democracy we thought so much of that others had to die to make it happen.

Talk shows, equality courts and human rights commissions are stretched now. We cannot keep on going back to the drawing board. That exercise is irrelevant and outdated.

There is no basis to keep on begging for equal rights, we also need equal share.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng, Gauteng