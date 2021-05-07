Father of high school pupil 'called the k-word' wants teacher fired

The father of a 14-year-old Johannesburg high school pupil whose female teacher allegedly assaulted him and called him the k-word, wants the educator fired.

The boy's father said on Friday that his son told him on Thursday that his Afrikaans teacher at Northriding Secondary School had assaulted him. TimesLIVE has chosen not to name the dad to protect the identity of the child.

“I got the wind of it later in the day. I called my son later in the afternoon to find out how his day was. He told me that his day was messed up because a teacher assaulted him and called him the k-word.

“He said they [he and a classmate] were talking in class and she came and started stepping on his toes and sprayed him with sanitiser,” he said.

He said his son walked away from the teacher to throw a piece of paper in the bin. She then followed him and continued to spray him with sanitiser.