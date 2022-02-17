Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how it’ll work

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has promised that the government will provide 10GB of free data per month to every SA household.

In her speech during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate, Ntshavheni revealed that a major free data rollout is on the cards.

According to Ntshavheni, allocation of mobile data will be similar to the allocation of basic municipal water and electricity services.

Currently, indigent households qualify for a free 6,000 litres of water, free 50kWh of electricity, and free sewerage and sanitation.

How will the allocation be done?

Ntshavheni said the 10GB basic data allocation will be given to all households regardless of income.

“Data has become a new utility like water and electricity that our home needs,” she said.

“At some point, SA households — despite whether you are rich or poor, whether you are employed or unemployed — will have access to 10GB per month without failure because that’s what this government will deliver.”

Ntshavheni did not provide timelines for the rollout of the basic data service.