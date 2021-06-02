Laws are there for racism in schools

Venting our frustration at racism as reported at Cornwall Hill College is not going to help us to solve the mess our education system finds itself in.

There are laws that govern the education system in this country but they are not effective, or implemented in certain instances. The politics of hair in that college is basically the undermining of the rule of law and the democracy which was fought for to the extent that people lost their lives.

It cannot be correct that to date we are still battling with racism when the laws of the country are clear on the issue. It is common cause that all languages are equal, the respect for diversity and religious tolerance are there for all of us to respect. Why is it taking so long to apply existing legislation?

It's unfortunate that parents had to protest for their children to be treated as human beings with equal rights as spelled out by the constitution. It is a waste of resources and time for MEC Panyaza Lesufi to address issues of racism in education.

I do not understand why there is no accountability and monitoring, including consequence management. The culture of learning has to be disrupted because those in positions of power are not doing what we voted them into power to do.

It looks like the black child has to negotiate her future in line of the wishes of a white culture and religion. Racism will continue as long as the white community is not prepared to learn our languages', respect our culture and traditions, including respect for the constitution.

We do not have to pray about racism to disappear but to hold those racist individuals responsible for their actions. Enough with apologies with no action.

• Andries Monyane, Sedibeng district