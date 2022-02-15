Parents say racism rife at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

A pupil who was involved in the scuffle on Friday said a group of black Grade 8 pupils had been listening to music during lunch when they were approached by white schoolmates who told them to stop playing “your kaff*r music here”

Black pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on the West Rand have recalled a racially motivated attack that left two of them limping.



Speaking on Monday as angry parents protested outside the school while Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was meeting educators and the school governing body (SGB), pupils said racism was rife at the school...