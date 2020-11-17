Pupil stabbed as fight breaks out at Hoërskool Elspark in Germiston

A 17-year-old pupil escaped with stab wounds during a fight between a group of boys from Hoërskool Elspark in Germiston.

Video footage of the fight has been shared on social media.

One of the teachers is seen trying to stop the fight. At the end a pupil shouts that there is a knife which is picked up by one of the pupils.

The family of the 17-year-old boy, a grade 11 pupil, said he was stabbed about five times and was in hospital where one of his fingers will be stitched.

The victim's sister said the family was grateful that he was still alive but disappointed at how the school handled the situation.

"My brother was stabbed a couple of times at school when he was attacked by one of the learners. He went to the reception area to ask the receptionist to call an ambulance as he had left his phone at home.

"The receptionist allegedly chased him away but fortunately one of the parents who stays in our neighbourhood was at the school to fetch her child.

"She saw my brother and immediately rushed him to hospital. The school only called my mother to say she needs to come to school on Tuesday morning as my brother was a witness to something big," she said.

She said it was disappointing that the school never informed them of what happened.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will today visit the school.

Lesufi said he was disturbed by another school violence incident. Last week he attended another case of pupils fighting among each other in Edenvale.

The department said it was not sure what might have sparked the fight, however it strongly condemned the incident.

"Necessary investigation and swift action against all perpetrators is required," Lesufi said.