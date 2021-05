Lesufi tries to douse racism flames at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting Cornwall Hill College in Irene, Pretoria, on Monday following allegations of racism which last week resulted in a stand-off between parents and school officials.

“Some parents and pupils, past and present, have made allegations of racism against the school while others have embarked on a peaceful protest to voice their displeasure about the alleged racism,” Lesufi’s office said.

Last week, Sunday Times Daily reported that a group of about 15 parents held a silent protest at the Pretoria Country Club about the lack of transformation at the upmarket private school. The school had been holding its annual fundraising golf day where other parents were in attendance.