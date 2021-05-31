Lesufi tries to douse racism flames at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria

Ahead of Lesufi’s visit on Monday, a “protest programme” for the day was drawn up with plans for a demonstration set out.

Lesufi was due to hear from a pupil and a parent and receive a memorandum of demands.

It is not the first time racism allegations have mushroomed at the school.

Last year, past and current pupils wrote testimonials about their experiences of racism and discrimination at the school and claimed their complaints had fallen on deaf ears.

In a letter to parents in July last year, executive principal Leon Kunneke acknowledged that “there are people in our school community who have experienced racism and/or discrimination at Cornwall Hill College and as a result have been hurt”.

“The board and management of the school wish to make our position very clear. Racism and prejudice are morally wrong, are contrary to our school’s values, and have no place in our school.”

He said the school “unreservedly apologises to all pupils, parents and staff members, past or present, who have experienced racism or any other form of discrimination at Cornwall Hill College”.

TimesLIVE