Letters

Success is getting what you want with a practical plan

By Reader Letter - 01 February 2022 - 10:03
Become inspired and live up to wondrous dreams that you see, the writer says.
Become inspired and live up to wondrous dreams that you see, the writer says.
Image: 123RF

A Jekyll and Hyde refers to a person with fickle characteristics and you never know what to expect from them. One day they are warm and caring and  the next day they are cold and rude.

And the difference between average people and serial achievers is that the latter have the ability to rebound from adversity. Here in life, the hardest rock yield to those who drill with determination. And there's one thing that is stronger than all armies of the world put together; that is an idea whose time has come.

As Dr Myles Munroe put it: "A seed until it is released is only a promise of a tree. While the death of a seed  is the burial of a forest."

The minute you say you have arrived, then you are dead. You are a walking corpse. We have to do away with the "arrival syndrome".

Don't die while you are still alive. There are a lot of men and women who are 25 years old now and who are already dead, but their actual funerals will take place when they are aged 65. Become inspired and live up to wondrous dreams that you see.

Envisage  great goals and ideals and then bring them to fruition. Life to some  of us is like a brief candle and a sort of splendid torch which we  have gotten hold of for a moment. We have to make it burn as brightly  as possible before we can hand it over to future generations.

There's  nothing you can claim unable to do until you have tried and failed. Success is getting what you want while happiness is wanting what you  get. If you plan for a year, sow corn; if you plan for a decade, plant  trees and if you plan forever, you must train and educate people like you people in the print media do!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

Want to worry less about money matters? Watch this web series

SPONSORED | Metropolitan's #WeStart2022Stronger web series will equip you with the knowledge you need to level up your financial game and start the ...
Good Life
1 day ago

Local film rakes in international awards

Award-winning South African film Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets) is tipped for more accolades this year.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Rich Mnisi’s collection reflects Tsonga heritage

African designers shape the fashion world.
S Mag
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service