Success is getting what you want with a practical plan

A Jekyll and Hyde refers to a person with fickle characteristics and you never know what to expect from them. One day they are warm and caring and the next day they are cold and rude.

And the difference between average people and serial achievers is that the latter have the ability to rebound from adversity. Here in life, the hardest rock yield to those who drill with determination. And there's one thing that is stronger than all armies of the world put together; that is an idea whose time has come.

As Dr Myles Munroe put it: "A seed until it is released is only a promise of a tree. While the death of a seed is the burial of a forest."

The minute you say you have arrived, then you are dead. You are a walking corpse. We have to do away with the "arrival syndrome".

Don't die while you are still alive. There are a lot of men and women who are 25 years old now and who are already dead, but their actual funerals will take place when they are aged 65. Become inspired and live up to wondrous dreams that you see.

Envisage great goals and ideals and then bring them to fruition. Life to some of us is like a brief candle and a sort of splendid torch which we have gotten hold of for a moment. We have to make it burn as brightly as possible before we can hand it over to future generations.

There's nothing you can claim unable to do until you have tried and failed. Success is getting what you want while happiness is wanting what you get. If you plan for a year, sow corn; if you plan for a decade, plant trees and if you plan forever, you must train and educate people like you people in the print media do!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State