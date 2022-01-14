Lupita Nyong'o jumps to new heights with all-female cast thriller

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o portrays one of four kick-ass CIA secret agents in espionage thriller The 355, a historic film led by an all-female cast in the male-dominated genre.

The 38-year-old actor plays Khadijah Adiyeme, who forms part of a group of international female spies on a mission to save the world.

The Kenyan leading lady is joined by American performer Jessica Chastain, German star Diane Kruger, Chinese actor Bingbing Fan and Spanish entertainer Penélope Cruz. This is how the women made film history:

How do you feel about acting alongside such dynamic and multifaceted women?

I feel honoured, that’s part of the reason why I wanted to be a part of this film. All the women have very seasoned careers and I have been watching and admiring their work from far. So, to get together and make this film was meaningful for me.

How was the mood on set?

The idea that this film hadn’t existed yet where there is a female ensemble at the helm of an espionage thriller was really surprising to me. And yet again, it showed that there was a gap that needed to be filled.

We know those female spies had existed for a very long time. The film is even named after the very first female spy and I believe we represented the crop of women fantastically well.

What did you learn from your co-stars during the time of filming?

I had the opportunity to watch these women, who all have families, navigate and balance between working and family life was really meaningful to me. I also learnt how powerful it is when you support and embrace a woman’s multilevel professionalism – who is a professional mother and actor.

Do you believe the future is female?

We’ve been living in a patriarchal world for a very long time but we’ve been here and we’ve been doing it and making it work. Women have been fighting for representation, equity and power to be shared more reasonably for a very long time. I believe this is a step in the right direction.

Equity for me is more important than domination; in the same time to have a film like this exist in a genre that’s dominated by men is a step in the right direction – this kind of balances the scale.