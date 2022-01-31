Local film rakes in international awards
Lakutshon’ Ilanga based on true story in apartheid SA
Award-winning South African film Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets) is tipped for more accolades this year.
Written and directed by Phumi Morare, the film received a nod in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award...
