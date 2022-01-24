AB Crazy back with new single after two-year hiatus
Music star says he's versatile and doesn't want to box himself to one genre
Local music producer, rapper, singer and songwriter AB Crazy credits controversial American rapper Kanye West as one of his biggest influences.
Born Tumelo Dibakwane, the rapper's back with a new song Hurricane, featuring Reason, after a short break. SMag finds out what he's been up to:
How were the past two years for you?
Quite hard but the pandemic helped me to reflect and refocus on who I am as an artist and a person. I am glad that the pandemic happened because it helped most of us artists to spend more time with our families and not get too caught up in clubbing or the touring life.
And now that we’re sort of slowly coming back to our reality, we are aware that it’s not just about YOLO (You only live once) but we’ve learnt to be a little bit more responsible in all aspects.
What have you been up to lately?
I’m with a new team, I’ve joined Jozi Entertainment and we are working on new music. I just dropped my new song Hurricane which is quite different from what I previously did.
What genre would you say AB Crazy is inclined to?
I am a musician who can really do anything. I don’t want to box myself as only just a hip hop artist. Yes, when I first got into the game I was rapping, mainly because it was cool to rap but things started to change.
There was also a time when house music was the in thing and I also hopped on that wave and sang a few songs. And now, we have amapiano that’s dominating the game… So, I basically move with the times when it comes to my music.
How did you get into music?
It all started in high school when I was in grade 8. This is where I immersed myself in the fundamentals of music and singing. I was hugely inspired by Kanye West and that motivated me to want to hone my craft.
How has Kanye West influenced you?
I loved how much he believes in himself, his craft and his business endeavours. I sometimes get in my feelings when someone says something about me, hence I also want to get to that level where I don’t really care what people say about me.
Who is AB Crazy behind-the-scenes?
I am a bit quiet and like my own space. I don’t like being in crowded places, that’s how much I like to keep to myself. I also like talking about a lot of weird stuff that people don’t really find topical.
What secret talent do you have that people don’t know of?
I’m not sure if it’s a talent because I think everyone has it but I am strongly in tune with my intuition and it’s never let me down nor has it been wrong. I would get something that would tell me not to do something or sign a deal and usually after some time I’d see how accurate my intuition was.
What’s your biggest fear?
Not being able to experience all there is to experience in this world. I want to climb up the highest mountain, wrestle with a lion, just do things that make me feel alive. My fear is leaving earth before experiencing all there is to experience on earth.
What is the most important lesson that life has taught you?
Nothing is what it seems – what you think is right might be wrong. Always question what you think you know, something that is right or why something is wrong. Never just believe anything.
Plan for 2022?
To be the best version of me and go higher and higher.
