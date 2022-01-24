AB Crazy back with new single after two-year hiatus

Local music producer, rapper, singer and songwriter AB Crazy credits controversial American rapper Kanye West as one of his biggest influences.

Born Tumelo Dibakwane, the rapper's back with a new song Hurricane, featuring Reason, after a short break. SMag finds out what he's been up to:

How were the past two years for you?

Quite hard but the pandemic helped me to reflect and refocus on who I am as an artist and a person. I am glad that the pandemic happened because it helped most of us artists to spend more time with our families and not get too caught up in clubbing or the touring life.

And now that we’re sort of slowly coming back to our reality, we are aware that it’s not just about YOLO (You only live once) but we’ve learnt to be a little bit more responsible in all aspects.

What have you been up to lately?

I’m with a new team, I’ve joined Jozi Entertainment and we are working on new music. I just dropped my new song Hurricane which is quite different from what I previously did.

What genre would you say AB Crazy is inclined to?

I am a musician who can really do anything. I don’t want to box myself as only just a hip hop artist. Yes, when I first got into the game I was rapping, mainly because it was cool to rap but things started to change.

There was also a time when house music was the in thing and I also hopped on that wave and sang a few songs. And now, we have amapiano that’s dominating the game… So, I basically move with the times when it comes to my music.