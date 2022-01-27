Make national key points off limits

The SA government is in a serious state of disaster. One wonders if the department of state security is even aware of this because we have been witnessing disturbing scenes which smell like a deliberate sabotage. The burning of our national key points can't be coincidental, it is clear that someone is behind this.

As much as our government would want to keep certain information from the public, it must take us into confidence that they are capable of dealing with this crisis. We have become a joke to other countries because of the incompetency of our leaders.

What is also clear is the fact that there is a serious campaign to unseat the current president and the two cannot be separated. SA does not need a coup, we are very much capable of choosing the government that we want through elections that have been proven to be free and fair over the past years.

Our leaders need to sober up and put the interests of the country first. They must not use ill-means to fight their political battles. Our national key points should be off limits and the government must stop playing hide and seek with us. All these fires are not accidents but properly planned.

Tom Mhlanga, Johannesburg