Alleged serial killer expected to plead to multiple charges of murder

Alleged serial killer Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, is expected to plead to multiple charges of murder when he appears in the Seshego magistrate's court for allegedly killing seven women.

Dube faces seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Dube is expected to plead after he previously indicated that he wanted to confess but was advised by the court to do so through legal representation.

Malabi-Dzangi said Dube was arrested on November 3 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo in October.

He appeared in Seshego on November 5 on a charge of robbery and kidnapping.

“The accused was still in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.

“It is alleged that he would lure women and promise them employment in 2021,” she said.

Malabi-Dzangi said though victims have been positively identified by their next of kin, forensic investigations are under way to determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased.

The women are Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo, 34-year-old Moleboheng Mothibeli who was reported missing in Polokwane, Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, was reported missing at Seshego, Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9, Andrea Cholo, 25, was reported kidnapped in Seshego in September, Chisimango Gumbo, 48, who was reported missing in Seshego in August and Jane Letswalo, 42.