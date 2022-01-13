State hints at evidence linking parliament ‘arsonist’ to crime scene

Mpofu sought to poke holes in the state’s application. After consultation Mafe had told him “there is nothing wrong with him”. Mpofu said the state had “ambushed” them with the schedule 6 count.

“He [Mafe] is of the view that after today [Tuesday] he should no longer be in the custody of the state. He will embark on a hunger strike. He says that will be to whatever consequence. He is not prepared to take any food offered by the state. He doesn’t understand why the government that was unable to feed him while he was outside, poor and fending for himself, is now interested to feed him.”

Mafe was not “prepared to trade his liberty for food”.

“Your worship knows what we are dealing with here is the liberty of the accused,” Mpofu said.

“We are simply appealing for his right to apply for bail. Your worship must please take into account that the same state that says there could be an element of incapacity added a case of terrorism.”

Mpofu said investigators visited Mafe’s home in the North West. “They [the state] cannot continue to tarnish the name of the accused.”