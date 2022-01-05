Tutu, apostle of peace and the light of Africa

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has gripped the nation with a deep shock. As we grieve we thank Almighty God for the memorable years He gave to this beloved purveyor of justice and humility. Tutu's death gives us cause to ponder how he touched our lives.

His commitment to social juctice, reconciliation and human rights will be gratefully remembered. The world pays tribute to his immense contribution to peace and justice and his emphasis on the dignity and worth of every individual from conception to the grave.

Few individuals have had a greater impact on the modern world as did Tutu, a formidable foe of racism and global aggression against weaker nations. He is by any measure one of the most celebrated and inspiring leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries.

During the span of his extraordinary lifetime Tutu fought hard for a just world. The beloved Arch was a rare breed, a passionate human rights defender who took on the mighty, the corrupt, the powerful, and the defiant in his crusade for global peace.

His messages to the whole of humanity was that our wounded world was yearning for peace. At the TRC his poignant message was peace and reconciliation. He was absolutely fair to both victims and to the architects who participated in crimes against humanity.

The brilliant and sparkling light that illuminated our country and our global landscape amidst darkness and chaos has gone out. It is this quality of all-embracing warmth which stands out most prominent in his character.

Farewell my friend and mentor. Hamba kahle Archbishop Desmond Tutu, beloved son of Africa. Good bye our Arch, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel peace prize, the apostle of peace and the light of Africa.

Fariouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni