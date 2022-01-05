Letters

Tutu, apostle of peace and the light of Africa

By READER LETTER - 05 January 2022 - 08:21
Archbishop Desmond Tutu became SA's second Nobel peace laureate in 1984. File photo.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu became SA's second Nobel peace laureate in 1984. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has gripped the nation with a deep shock. As we grieve we thank Almighty God for the memorable years He gave to this beloved purveyor of justice and humility. Tutu's death gives us cause to ponder how he touched our lives.

His commitment to social juctice, reconciliation and human rights will be gratefully remembered. The world pays tribute to his immense contribution to peace and justice and his emphasis on the dignity and worth of every individual from conception to the grave.

Few individuals have had a greater impact on the modern world as did Tutu, a formidable foe of racism and global aggression against weaker nations. He is by any measure one of the most celebrated and inspiring leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries.

During the span of his extraordinary lifetime Tutu fought hard for a just world. The beloved Arch was a rare breed, a passionate human rights defender who took on the mighty, the corrupt, the powerful, and the defiant in his crusade for global peace.

His messages to the whole of humanity was that our wounded world was yearning for peace. At the TRC his poignant message was peace and reconciliation. He was absolutely fair to both victims and to the architects who participated in crimes against humanity.

The brilliant and sparkling light that illuminated our country and our global landscape amidst darkness and chaos has gone out. It is this quality of all-embracing warmth which stands out most prominent in his character.

Farewell my friend and mentor. Hamba kahle Archbishop Desmond Tutu, beloved son of Africa. Good bye our Arch, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel peace prize, the apostle of peace and the light of Africa.

Fariouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

The Arch goes green in final send-off with water cremation

In keeping with his stance of protecting the earth, the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was returned to dust by aquamation, an ...
News
2 days ago

Desmond Tutu a 'man with a faith as deep as it was abiding' — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday described Archbishop Emeritus DesmondTutu as a man of great moral stature, exceptional qualities and service to ...
News
3 days ago

Moving tributes at Desmond Tutu's funeral

Retired Bishop of Natal Rev Michael Nuttall was overcome by emotion as he gave a moving tribute to the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze