Intelligence, security fail yet again
It is shocking that someone broke into parliament – a national key point – stole from it and set it ablaze without being stopped by security.
The man accused of setting parliament on fire appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court yesterday. Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was remanded in custody until January 11 when he is expected to apply for bail...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.