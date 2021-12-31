Crusader for human rights and champion of the underdog

In 2013 Tutu famously said that he would “rather go to hell than to a homophobic heaven”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was known for his role in the Struggle against apartheid, but he also embraced a range of causes beyond that, including gender-based violence, same-sex marriages, LGBTQI+ rights, climate change, xenophobia and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.



While he was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1984 for his role in the Struggle against apartheid, he later became a crusader for human rights internationally...