Moving tributes at Desmond Tutu's funeral

Retired Bishop of Natal Rev Michael Nuttall was overcome by emotion as he gave a moving tribute to the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his funeral on Saturday morning at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

“His faith was authentic, not counterfeit or halfhearted. He lived it, even at great cost to himself, with an inclusive, all-embracing love,” Nuttall said.

He said he and Tutu became friends at “a truly critical time in the life of our country from 1989—1996” when Tutu was Archbishop of Cape Town and he was his deputy.

“I was asked during a pastoral visit we made to Jerusalem what this cumbersome ecclesiastical title meant. My answer, on the spur of the moment, was that it meant 'number two to Tutu',” said Nuttal.

He explained the values Tutu stood for: “What does the Lord require of you but to pursue justice, to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?”