Signs to look out for when you suspect a child might be sexually abused
Minor should be taken to the doctor for medical evaluation
An expert says there are a number of signs and symptoms that can help people identify if a child is possibly a victim of rape.
Teddy Bear Clinic clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar said: “Never look at symptoms in isolation. You don't just look at one symptom and come to a foregone conclusion that child has been sexually assaulted or has experienced sexual abuse. We have to look for a cluster of symptoms.” ..
