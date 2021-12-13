Victims live under shadow of stigma
Doomed intimacies: the scourge of spousal abuse
Long-term intimate partner violence is a subject that often brings shame to victims of gender-based violence.
This according to Rosie Motene, a gender-based violence activist and counsellor at Letsatsi Healing Space...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.