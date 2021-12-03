Letters

Travel bans smack of colonialism

By READER LETTER - 03 December 2021 - 08:47
The variant has a 'very unusual constellation' of mutations, which are concerning, say leading virologists. Stock photo.
The variant has a 'very unusual constellation' of mutations, which are concerning, say leading virologists. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyaberkut

The first time the deadly Delta coronavirus variant was detected was in India and now the deadly Omicron variant has been detected in SA. The white countries are targeting only non-European or non-white countries as sources of death and evil. Why?

They have not halted their racist and colonial attitude to people of colour. Some European countries are infected with the deadly coronavirus but they refuse to give it a deadly name like Delta or Omicron. Why?

The policies being adopted by European and other Western countries will create a loss of tourism and a loss of about one million jobs for our people in SA. During the Christmas and festive season about one million people from Europe and other countries visit SA and create many jobs. Many European visitors to South Africa have told me that SA is a beautiful country to visit.

These countries with their banning of flights to SA are causing great harm to our economy. Why was there no flight ban to Italy when the deadly virus was detected in the north of that country last year? Even China was not punished like SA is. Their attitude was mild.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should call President Joe Biden of America and other European leaders personally and advise them to withdraw the travel ban. It is the only wise thing to do. Hundreds of thousands of South Africans have not died of the coronavirus like in some other places in the world.

Most parts of SA are safe from the virus for locals and visitors.

Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands

Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA

Travel ban also hampered research and lacked any logic, say experts
News
1 day ago

Travel bans will cause long-term devastation across Africa, Ramaphosa warns

Covid-19 travel bans will cause long-term damage to national economies across Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on his visit to Nigeria on ...
News
1 day ago

Travel ban keeps grannies from their grandkids, splits families, makes business fear the future

Sudden travel bans triggered by South Africa’s announcement of the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been devastating - and not just in ...
News
3 days ago

Travel bans punish SA for its excellent science, says international relations

The SA government said it had noted the announcements by several countries to institute temporary travel restrictions on the country and parts of the ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed