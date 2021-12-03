Travel bans smack of colonialism

The first time the deadly Delta coronavirus variant was detected was in India and now the deadly Omicron variant has been detected in SA. The white countries are targeting only non-European or non-white countries as sources of death and evil. Why?

They have not halted their racist and colonial attitude to people of colour. Some European countries are infected with the deadly coronavirus but they refuse to give it a deadly name like Delta or Omicron. Why?

The policies being adopted by European and other Western countries will create a loss of tourism and a loss of about one million jobs for our people in SA. During the Christmas and festive season about one million people from Europe and other countries visit SA and create many jobs. Many European visitors to South Africa have told me that SA is a beautiful country to visit.

These countries with their banning of flights to SA are causing great harm to our economy. Why was there no flight ban to Italy when the deadly virus was detected in the north of that country last year? Even China was not punished like SA is. Their attitude was mild.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should call President Joe Biden of America and other European leaders personally and advise them to withdraw the travel ban. It is the only wise thing to do. Hundreds of thousands of South Africans have not died of the coronavirus like in some other places in the world.

Most parts of SA are safe from the virus for locals and visitors.

Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands