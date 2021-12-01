Colonial tendencies towards Africa get revived through the pandemic

SA's discovery of new variant gets punished via politics of the 'dark continent' being seen as dirty, diseased

In the early 1990s, a Ugandan immigrant named Charles Ssenyonga went to Canada. Ssenyonga was HIV positive at a time when little was known and understood about the disease and when the response to it was to isolate and criminalise the infected.



Ssenyonga got into multiple consensual sexual relationships with Canadian women who he infected with the virus. One of these women opened a criminal case against him, earning him the tag of “Canada’s most notorious Aids criminal”. But Ssenyonga would die in 1993 before judgment could be rendered in his case...