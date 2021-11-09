Letters

Coalitions must work for all citizens

By READER LETTER - 09 November 2021 - 11:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa votes at Hitekani Primary School at Chiawelo, Soweto, November 1 2021.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

I have observed the behaviour of opposition political parties since the official announcement of results by the IEC and these are my findings: The leader of new kid on the block ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, is celebrating his party's kingmaker position and is preoccupied with removing the ANC from power through coalition with the DA.

Much as we respect and acknowledge their right of association as enshrined in the constitution and further that his party is the product of the DA, we also believe that coalitions should be based on principles. Mashaba is over-exaggerating his self-importance and behaving as if he has won the elections.

Entering into a coalition for the sake of ganging up against the ANC is tantamount to self-serving and this may come back to haunt them. People need services not useless ganging up. The same can be said of all other parties, some of them small and who even performed below 5%, but their leaders are shouting from the rooftop as if they enjoyed the support of the majority of voters.

Coalition should not be mistaken for ganging up.

Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane, Limpopo

