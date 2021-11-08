Ramaphosa should quit dying ANC after a single term

By 2024, the party will be history, coalition government will be a reality

It is amazing how history can fit itself into the lifetime of a single human being. In the year 2024, SA will witness the end of 76 years of nationalist governments.



The first was an Afrikaner nationalist government, which ruled South Africa for 46 years. The second one, whose death we are currently witnessing, and which will be buried in 2024, is an African nationalist government that will have ruled South Africa for 30 years...