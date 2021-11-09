Voters finally make voices heard amid failed promises
Coalition arrangements need to put residents’ needs first
The South African political landscape changes with every election. More and more voters are giving political parties a mandate that they would prefer a coalition government.
Citizens are speaking with a clear voice that they do not trust a single party to run their local municipalities. Coalition government is becoming a norm with every election because many citizens have become disillusioned with too much power concentrated in one political party...
