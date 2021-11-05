Letters

EFF out of touch with reality

By Reader Letter - 05 November 2021 - 10:53
The EFF concentrated on swearing at the elderly more than selling their manifesto as a party, the writer says.
The EFF concentrated on swearing at the elderly more than selling their manifesto as a party, the writer says.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It is time Fighters (EFF) deliver and stop opposing everything. They didn't perform well during elections, concentrating on swearing at the elderly more than selling our manifesto as a party.

The issue of illegal foreigners misled and chased voters away, we should not be misled by undocumented people wearing red berets as they will never vote. All they want is to occupy our land and kill our people without mercy.

Protests where damage of property in our townships are caused by people without registered fingerprints. For as long as we do not respect the elders we will always play to the gallery while losing elections. No-one owns EFF irrespective of being founder members.

Our party should be built out of respect and love, not hero-worshipping individuals.

Phasman Seloane, Diepkloof, Soweto

EFF achieved mission to push ANC under 50%: Julius Malema

The EFF is not fazed by not winning municipalities outright: as long as the ANC stands at less than 50% in some municipalities, it is mission ...
News
21 hours ago

Residents pin hopes on EFF for 'a better life'

Residents of an informal settlement under the Polokwane municipality are pinning their hopes on an incoming EFF councillor to relocate them to better ...
News
2 days ago

Tembisa voters give ANC another chance to redeem itself

There was a mixed bag of emotions yesterday in ward 11 in Tembisa as early results showed theANC kept a healthy lead throughout the day with 65.48% ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout