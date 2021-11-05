EFF out of touch with reality

It is time Fighters (EFF) deliver and stop opposing everything. They didn't perform well during elections, concentrating on swearing at the elderly more than selling our manifesto as a party.

The issue of illegal foreigners misled and chased voters away, we should not be misled by undocumented people wearing red berets as they will never vote. All they want is to occupy our land and kill our people without mercy.

Protests where damage of property in our townships are caused by people without registered fingerprints. For as long as we do not respect the elders we will always play to the gallery while losing elections. No-one owns EFF irrespective of being founder members.

Our party should be built out of respect and love, not hero-worshipping individuals.

Phasman Seloane, Diepkloof, Soweto