Tembisa voters give ANC another chance to redeem itself

In the 2016 municipal elections, the ANC won 69% of the votes followed by EFF at 18,72% and DA at 5,56%

There was a mixed bag of emotions yesterday in ward 11 in Tembisa as early results showed theANC kept a healthy lead throughout the day with 65.48% votes, followed by the EFF at 20.23% and ActionSA at 5,35%.



This trend of strong support for the ANC was mirrored in ward 10 and 12 where ANC had 65,48% and 41,38% votes respectively. The party was also leading in other strategic areas like Katlehong, Vosloorus and KwaThema, which are stronghold for Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina...